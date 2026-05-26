Irish tourist wins compensation lawsuit after stray dog attack at Istanbul metro station

Irish tourist wins compensation lawsuit after stray dog attack at Istanbul metro station

ISTANBUL
Irish tourist wins compensation lawsuit after stray dog attack at Istanbul metro station

An Irish tourist who was bitten by a stray dog at a metro station in Istanbul has won a compensation case against Turkish public authorities, with a court ordering the payment of more than 256,000 Turkish Liras ($5,600) in damages.

Samuel Grzywna was attacked and injured by a stray dog on April 19, 2023, at Yenikapı Metro Station in Istanbul’s historic Fatih district.

Through his lawyer, Grzywna filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for medical expenses as well as emotional distress, arguing that public institutions had failed in their duty to control and supervise stray animals.

An Istanbul court ruled partly in favor of the tourist, awarding him 6,713 liras ($146) in material damages for treatment and medication costs and 250,000 liras ($5,468) in non-pecuniary damages for pain and suffering.

In its decision, the court cited several Turkish laws and regulations concerning municipalities, administrative procedure and animal protection, stating that local administrations and governorates are responsible for the protection, supervision and control of stray animals, including potentially aggressive dogs.

Under the ruling, the compensation will be paid jointly by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, the Istanbul Municipality and the Fatih Municipality, with each institution responsible for one-third of the total amount plus legal interest.

The court also ordered the three authorities to equally share court expenses.

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