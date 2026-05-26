Türkiye steps up price, food safety inspections ahead of Eid al-Adha

Türkiye steps up price, food safety inspections ahead of Eid al-Adha

ISTANBUL
Türkiye steps up price, food safety inspections ahead of Eid al-Adha

Turkish authorities have intensified nationwide inspections ahead of Eid al-Adha, one of the country’s busiest holiday periods, targeting price gouging, food safety violations and irregular business practices as millions prepare for holiday shopping and travel.

Eid al-Adha is a major Islamic holiday during which families traditionally purchase meat, sweets and other food products, while many travel across the country to visit relatives. The increased consumer activity typically leads to a surge in retail demand and transportation traffic.

In Istanbul, inspection teams carried out checks at the historic Spice Bazaar, focusing on product labels, pricing and alleged excessive price increases.

Officials said inspectors compare current prices with previous records to determine whether increases are reasonable.

According to data shared by the Istanbul Trade Directorate, inspection teams checked 311 businesses and nearly 50,000 products in the last three days alone.

Across Türkiye, inspections have also focused on highway rest stops, restaurants, bakeries, confectionery producers and supermarkets, particularly in areas expected to see heavy holiday traffic.

In Ankara, teams inspected interstate roadside facilities, examining shelf and checkout prices, stock levels, labeling practices and product weights.

Municipal inspection teams in provinces including Şırnak, Antalya, Düzce and Bolu also increased controls on bakeries, pastry shops, butchers and food manufacturers.

Authorities said the inspections would continue throughout the holiday period.

The government has also expanded animal health controls ahead of the holiday, when millions of livestock are transported across the country for ritual sacrifice.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said veterinary inspection teams had examined more than 36,000 transport vehicles and conducted health and shipment checks on over four million animals since April.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

    Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

  2. No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark a dark Eid

    No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark a dark Eid

  3. US, Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor

    US, Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor

  4. Iran says ‘low’ possibility of return to war

    Iran says ‘low’ possibility of return to war

  5. Under US pressure, Cuba appeals for international help

    Under US pressure, Cuba appeals for international help
Recommended
Political parties map out selective Eid visit schedules

Political parties map out selective Eid visit schedules
Bahçeli calls for CHP convention on Sept 9 amid leader crisis

Bahçeli calls for CHP convention on Sept 9 amid leader crisis
Kılıçdaroğlu says CHP must follow legal process before new convention

Kılıçdaroğlu says CHP must follow legal process before new convention
Türkiye marks 1st day of Eid al-Adha with prayers, rituals

Türkiye marks 1st day of Eid al-Adha with prayers, rituals
Istanbul’s historic Haydarpaşa station set for cultural rebirth

Istanbul’s historic Haydarpaşa station set for cultural rebirth
Basketball team reaches top league with violence awareness mission

Basketball team reaches top league with violence awareness mission
İznik sees int’l demand for religious tourism

İznik sees int’l demand for religious tourism
WORLD Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

  Syrian authorities have discovered remnants linked to the chemical weapons program of the former Bashar al-Assad regime, including munitions similar to those used in previous chemical attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Hama, according to Syria’s representation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
ECONOMY EU states sign off on deal to implement US trade pact

EU states sign off on deal to implement US trade pact

The EU's 27 member states Wednesday formally approved a compromise with the European Parliament to implement a trade deal with the United States, which now needs only a final sign off from lawmakers to enter into force.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿