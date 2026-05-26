Istanbul to host Zero Waste Forum ahead of COP31

ANKARA

Türkiye will host the second Zero Waste Forum at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport on June 5-7, bringing together officials, international organizations, academics, local governments, private sector representatives and civil society groups.

The forum will be held during Zero Waste Week under the theme “Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action,” ahead of the COP31 climate summit Türkiye will host in Antalya in November.

The event is being organized by the Zero Waste Foundation under the vision of first lady Emine Erdoğan, founder of the Zero Waste Movement, chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and honorary president of the foundation.

Organizers say more than 5,000 participants from over 160 countries are expected to attend, including ministers, mayors, international organizations, investors, academics and youth representatives.

The three-day forum will focus on sustainable development, climate diplomacy, circular economy, resource efficiency, food waste, methane emissions and zero-waste policies.

High-level ministerial sessions will cover energy and natural resources, agriculture and forestry, and industry and technology. The sessions are expected to discuss sustainable food systems, clean production, energy efficiency and green financing.

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 high-level climate champion, said the forum would aim to turn environmental commitments into practical policy tools and city-scale projects.

He said the forum would also include representatives from Kibera in Nairobi to reflect the experiences of communities most affected by climate risks.

At the end of the event, organizers are expected to publish the “Road to Antalya Declaration,” city action commitments and partnership documents to support climate and zero-waste work before COP31.