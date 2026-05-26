Lost panel of ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic returned to Türkiye

ANKARA

A missing panel of the world-renowned “Gypsy Girl” mosaic from the ancient city of Zeugma has been returned to Türkiye from the United States following coordinated scientific and diplomatic efforts, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy confirmed the repatriation, stating,“Following the 12 panels we previously secured, the 13th piece of the large composition has also returned to its rightful lands as a result of scientific studies and diplomatic efforts.” He noted that the fragment shows strong stylistic and compositional similarities with works exhibited at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

The panel belongs to the large Roman-era floor mosaic discovered in 1998 during rescue excavations at the ancient city of Zeugma in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Gaziantep. The composition, measuring approximately 9.25 by 13.5 meters, is among the most significant surviving artworks from the site and is widely known for the expressive Maenad head motif, popularly referred to as the “Gypsy Girl,” associated with Dionysian iconography.

The fragment was identified after appearing in an online auction listing. The alert was first reported by Zeugma excavation head Kutalmış Görkay, prompting further academic review. Comparative analyses of tessera colour, geometric borders, cutting patterns and overall composition confirmed that the piece belonged to the original mosaic ensemble.

Turkish experts then compiled a technical report establishing provenance, supported by evidence of past illicit excavations at Zeugma and reinforced by the earlier return of 12 related panels from the U.S. in 2018. The documentation was submitted to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations under existing bilateral cultural property agreements, leading to the seizure and repatriation decision.

The ministry highlighted the cooperation of multiple institutions, including the Chicago Consulate General and Turkish Airlines’ cargo unit. Following its transfer from Chicago, the panel was delivered to the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations for scientific assessment and conservation.

After completion of technical procedures, the fragment will be reunited with the main mosaic display at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, restoring another piece of one of Türkiye’s most iconic archaeological works.