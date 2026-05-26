Eid al-Adha rush sweeps Türkiye from bazaars to roads

ISTANBUL

Millions across Türkiye have finalized preparations for the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday set to begin on May 27, amid a nationwide rush of shopping, travel and family gatherings.

As one of the most significant Islamic holidays, Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet İbrahim’s test of faith through the ritual sacrifice of livestock and the distribution of meat to those in need.

Devout Muslims traditionally sacrifice animals and donate two-thirds of the meat to the poor, making food-sharing a central element of the observance.

In Türkiye, Eid al-Adha has long been associated with large family reunions, acts of charity and the ritual slaughter of livestock, while also triggering one of the country’s largest seasonal migrations as millions

travel to their hometowns and holiday destinations.

Beginning over the weekend, crowds poured into markets and shopping districts to complete last-minute preparations for holiday guests and festive tables.

In Istanbul, residents flocked to the historic Spice Bazaar and Grand Bazaar, where stalls selling sweets, Turkish delight and chocolates saw particularly heavy foot traffic. Spice merchants and souvenir shops also drew strong interest throughout the day.

Meanwhile, those planning to fulfill the religious sacrifice ritual headed to the designated slaughter zones established across cities nationwide. The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said around 4 million animals prepared for sacrifice had undergone health inspections, while authorities implemented heightened hygiene and public health measures for the holiday period.

This year, the Eid break has also turned into an extended vacation opportunity for many, as the holiday coincides with the weekdays. Tourism industry representatives reported hotel occupancy rates nearing full capacity in major tourism hubs such as Antalya, Cappadocia and Mardin.

At the same time, Istanbul — the megacity of more than 15 million people — has begun to grow noticeably quieter as residents depart for coastal resorts and hometown visits. Those remaining in the city have started planning visits to historical landmarks and tourist attractions to enjoy the rare calm during the holiday.

Travelers leaving their plans to the last minute have increasingly turned to alternative camping destinations. In remote areas near Şile and other coastal districts, nightly camping fees during the holiday range between 500 and 1,000 Turkish Liras ($11 to $22) per person for tent accommodation, while caravan travelers are expected to spend roughly 1,000 liras per night on average.

Authorities also introduced stricter vehicle equipment requirements and expanded traffic enforcement measures aimed at reducing accidents and improving road safety as millions took to the roads during the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday period.