CHP leadership crisis deepens over congress plans

ANKARA

Supporters of Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) protest in Istanbul, May 24, 2026.

The main opposition Republician People's Party's (CHP) leadership crisis has shifted to the timing and legality of a new congress after a court ruling annulled the party’s 2023 convention and reinstated former chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Following the “absolute nullity” ruling, Kılıçdaroğlu’s camp has said its priority is to convene the Party Assembly, while Özgür Özel’s side is preparing to begin collecting signatures on June 1 for an extraordinary congress.

Kılıçdaroğlu has said the party should be taken to congress at the “most appropriate time,” while Özel is pressing for a congress within 40 days.

Under the CHP charter, an extraordinary elective congress can be convened with notarized signatures from an absolute majority of delegates. The party’s delegate number had stood at 1,323, but the final number is expected to be recalculated due to resignations and deaths. Istanbul’s 196 delegates are not expected to vote, according to party discussions cited in the raw account.

Different legal views have emerged inside the party. One view argues that a congress must be held immediately, saying the annulment of the 2023 congress creates a risk under political party rules if the party does not renew its congress process.

Another view argues that the court’s injunction prevents an extraordinary congress until the ruling becomes final, leaving Kılıçdaroğlu and the previous party organs in charge during the interim period.

If Özel’s camp gathers the required signatures and the leadership does not call a congress, supporters of the congress could apply to court for the appointment of a call committee, according to one scenario being discussed within the party.

Kılıçdaroğlu is expected to go to CHP headquarters on May 30 for a public meeting and Eid greeting with party members.

He is also expected to convene the Party Assembly on June 1 and announce his central executive board, while the party’s High Disciplinary Board is also expected to meet.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s side denied claims that an expulsion list had been prepared, saying no disciplinary step had been decided.

At the headquarters, work continued to remove traces of the previous day’s standoff.

Özel’s banners and framed photos were taken down from parts of the building, while Kılıçdaroğlu’s framed photo was returned to the lobby area.

Özel, now elected CHP parliamentary group chair, has continued working from his office in parliament. The sign on his door was changed from “chairman” to “group chair.”

Speaking to a television channel, Özel said there were now “two CHPs,” describing one as “appointed” and the other as “elected.”

“We will not leave the party,” Özel said, arguing that abandoning the CHP would leave its history, logo and identity under a leadership “appointed by the palace.”

Özel is expected to remain active through parliament and the field during the Eid period, while his team prepares for the signature process after the holiday.