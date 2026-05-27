Türkiye urges stronger multilateralism, UN Security Council reform

NEW YORK

Türkiye’s permanent representative to the United Nations has called for stronger multilateralism and reform of the U.N. Security Council, saying global challenges can no longer be addressed by countries acting alone.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s support for the U.N., he described the body as “the most universal representative and authoritative intergovernmental organization,” while acknowledging its shortcomings. He also voiced support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ UN80 initiative, aimed at making the organization more effective.

Yıldız said Türkiye backed “a reformed, more transparent, accountable, democratic and efficient Security Council” capable of responding to current challenges.

He also warned that failures to uphold international humanitarian law, particularly in the face of mass civilian suffering, weakened confidence in the international system.

“As long as genuinely and effectively implemented, the Charter will endure as a beacon of hope, justice and stability amidst global turbulence,” he said.