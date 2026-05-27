Katseye sweeps all nominations at AMAs

Katseye sweeps all nominations at AMAs

LAS VEGAS
Katseye sweeps all nominations at AMAs

 

Global girl group Katseye emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25 night, sweeping all three categories they were nominated in during their first awards show appearance as a five-member group following the continued absence of founding member Manon Bannerman.

After making their American Music Awards red carpet debut, Katseye took home New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video for “Gnarly,” solidifying the group’s rapidly growing global popularity. The group beat out a competitive field in the New Artist of the Year category that included Sombr, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Leon Thomas and Alex Warren.

Meanwhile, BTS won the fan-voted Artist of the Year award for the second time, marking the group’s first victory in the category since 2021 despite its ongoing military-service hiatus.

Another major winner of the night was KPop Demon Hunters, whose breakout track “Golden” won Song of the Year. Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the song helped the animated project secure wins across four categories overall.

Sombr also had a standout night, earning Best Rock/Alternative Song for “Back to Friends” and Best Rock/Alternative Album for “I Barely Know Her,” alongside an off-air win for Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist.

 

 

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