Market diversification drives Turkish automotive export success

Market diversification drives Turkish automotive export success

ANKARA
Market diversification drives Turkish automotive export success

Türkiye’s automotive sector has demonstrated strong success in export market diversification, reaching more than 190 countries and free zones, with European Union markets remaining its main destination, the Trade Ministry said in a written statement.
The ministry noted that the automotive industry, a key driver of the Turkish economy, closed last year with the highest export figures on record.
The statement said the sector maintained its steady growth momentum compared to the previous year, achieving a total export volume of $41.5 billion, remaining as Türkiye’s top exporting sector.
“The Turkish automotive industry, which has rapidly adapted to global supply chain transformations and technological changes, has once again proven that it is also a global production hub,” the statement said. “Exports to more than 190 countries and free zones, particularly to European Union markets, clearly demonstrate the sector’s success in market diversification.”
The ministry emphasized that the automotive sector has reinforced its position as the leading contributor to Türkiye’s overall exports, noting that more than 70 percent of exports are directed to Europe, one of the world’s most demanding markets.
The statement highlighted that strong cooperation between main manufacturers and suppliers, a qualified workforce, and investments in digital transformation have played a key role in this success. It also pointed to domestic projects and the modernization of production lines by global brands in Türkiye as major factors driving export growth.
The ministry added that the sector is accelerating efforts to comply with the European Green Deal and achieve carbon-neutral production targets, setting higher goals for 2026 and beyond.
“Türkiye is moving steadily toward becoming one of the region’s largest players not only in internal combustion engines but also in battery technologies and software-driven mobility solutions,” the statement said.
According to the ministry, Türkiye ranks 12th in global motor vehicle production and 5th in Europe, while it stands 16th globally and 11th in Europe in automotive exports. The country ranks 9th in the world and 1st in Europe in light commercial vehicle production.

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