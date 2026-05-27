Istanbul to host Global Islamic Economy Summit

ISTANBUL

The Third Global Islamic Economy Summit will gather international leaders, investors and academics in Istanbul to shape the future of ethical finance and sustainable development.



Officials will hold the event under the theme “Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development” at the Istanbul Financial Center between June 3 and 6.



AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy organizes the summit in strategic partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Türkiye Wealth Fund and other key institutions.



The gathering aims to examine the role of capital within the framework of Islamic economics through its fundamental principles and sectoral applications.

Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the board of trustees of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy said that Türkiye offers a powerful setting to advance this global conversation on wealth, responsibility and real economic value.



Attendees will discuss global capital flows, Islamic banking, participation finance, artificial intelligence and sustainable development.



The program features high-level sessions including panels on central banks, Islamic banking groups, capital formation and financial innovation.



Organizers will launch the AlBaraka Strategic Report on Islamic Economy to provide a comprehensive reference for the sector.



The summit hosts the Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award which offers a total prize value of 1 million Saudi riyals ($267,000) to empower academic research.

Regional and international institutions expect to sign several memorandums of understanding to establish new collaborations during the event.



The platform brings together senior government representatives and financial institutions each year to enhance the visibility of Islamic economics globally.