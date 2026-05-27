Israel says killed new chief of Hamas armed wing in Gaza strike

JERUSALEM

A Palestinian man sits on the rubble at the site of a residential building targeted overnight by an Israeli strike, following a warning from the Israeli military to evacuate, in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on May 24, 2026. (AFP)

Israel said on Wednesday it had killed the new head of Hamas's armed wing in Gaza, Mohammed Odeh, in a strike the day before, after killing his predecessor in a similar attack this month.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the "commander of the armed wing of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his associates in the depths of hell".

Hamas has not yet commented.

"In the Prime Minister's name and in my own, congratulations to the IDF and the Shin Bet on the brilliant execution," Katz said in a post on X.

"We committed ourselves to eliminating everyone who led the October 7 massacre, and that is what we will do: they are all marked for death, wherever they may be."

After announcing the strike on Tuesday, Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a joint statement that Odeh had "served as head of Hamas intelligence during the October 7 massacre and was appointed approximately one week ago as successor to Ezzedine al-Haddad".

Haddad was killed by an Israeli strike on May 15.

"Odeh was responsible for the murder, abduction and injury of numerous Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," Katz and Netanyahu said.

In the aftermath of Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Netanyahu pledged to target and eliminate the leaders behind it.

Israel's retaliatory response in Gaza has killed at least 72,803 people, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority.

Israel has previously killed Hamas's former political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, its Gaza chief who was widely regarded as the mastermind of the October 7 attack.

It also killed Mohammed Deif, the longtime commander of Hamas's armed wing, known as the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, as well as Mohammed Sinwar, who succeeded his brother Yahya Sinwar, as Gaza chief

Israeli strikes have also targeted Hamas operatives in Lebanon and senior Iran-backed Hezbollah commanders allied with the group, including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.