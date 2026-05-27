Marmaris debuts large-scale green project on ancient trail

MUĞLA

A large-scale ecotourism initiative aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in forested areas is nearing completion in the southwestern Turkish resort city of Muğla’s Marmaris.

The project covers the Bozburun, Söğüt, Taşlıca and Selimiye regions, located within the responsibility area of the town’s forestry directorate.

Muğla forestry director Mustafa Ülküdür inspected the ongoing works on site and received information from Marmaris forestry director Gökhan Şahin. He also met with local neighborhood heads to discuss residents’ expectations regarding the project.

Local representatives said the initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the regional economy and help promote the area’s natural and cultural attractions.

One of the project’s key features is the newly established Taşlıca observation terrace, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Officials expect the site to attract visitors, particularly during sunset hours, while also becoming a popular destination for photographers and social media content creators.

A roughly 2-kilometer hiking route stretching from the observation terrace to the Söğüt coastline has also been created for nature enthusiasts. The trail passes through pine forests overlooking the sea and includes rest areas, rain shelters and scenic viewpoints for hikers.

As part of the project, marking and cleaning works have been completed along 60 kilometers of the approximately 92-kilometer section of the historic Karia trail located within Marmaris borders. Authorities expect Taşlıca, one of Marmaris’ most remote neighborhoods, to emerge as a new hub for nature-based and hiking tourism thanks to the eco-tourism investments.

The area is also home to the ruins of the ancient city of Phoenix, which officials see as an important asset for cultural tourism. New hiking routes are expected to further diversify alternative tourism opportunities in the region.