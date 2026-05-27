Marmaris debuts large-scale green project on ancient trail

Marmaris debuts large-scale green project on ancient trail

MUĞLA
Marmaris debuts large-scale green project on ancient trail

A large-scale ecotourism initiative aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in forested areas is nearing completion in the southwestern Turkish resort city of Muğla’s Marmaris.

The project covers the Bozburun, Söğüt, Taşlıca and Selimiye regions, located within the responsibility area of the town’s forestry directorate.

Muğla forestry director Mustafa Ülküdür inspected the ongoing works on site and received information from Marmaris forestry director Gökhan Şahin. He also met with local neighborhood heads to discuss residents’ expectations regarding the project.

Local representatives said the initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the regional economy and help promote the area’s natural and cultural attractions.

One of the project’s key features is the newly established Taşlıca observation terrace, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Officials expect the site to attract visitors, particularly during sunset hours, while also becoming a popular destination for photographers and social media content creators.

A roughly 2-kilometer hiking route stretching from the observation terrace to the Söğüt coastline has also been created for nature enthusiasts. The trail passes through pine forests overlooking the sea and includes rest areas, rain shelters and scenic viewpoints for hikers.

As part of the project, marking and cleaning works have been completed along 60 kilometers of the approximately 92-kilometer section of the historic Karia trail located within Marmaris borders. Authorities expect Taşlıca, one of Marmaris’ most remote neighborhoods, to emerge as a new hub for nature-based and hiking tourism thanks to the eco-tourism investments.

The area is also home to the ruins of the ancient city of Phoenix, which officials see as an important asset for cultural tourism. New hiking routes are expected to further diversify alternative tourism opportunities in the region.

 

green project,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated

2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated
LATEST NEWS

  1. 2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated

    2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated

  2. Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

    Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

  3. No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark a dark Eid

    No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark a dark Eid

  4. US, Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor

    US, Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor

  5. Iran says ‘low’ possibility of return to war

    Iran says ‘low’ possibility of return to war
Recommended
Eid travel rush drives major tourism boom in Diyarbakır

Eid travel rush drives major tourism boom in Diyarbakır
Katseye sweeps all nominations at AMAs

Katseye sweeps all nominations at AMAs
Historic madrasa undergoes restoration in central Türkiye

Historic madrasa undergoes restoration in central Türkiye
Sonny Rollins, saxophonist and genius of jazz, dead at 95

Sonny Rollins, saxophonist and genius of jazz, dead at 95
Akaretler Art Project to return for second edition

Akaretler Art Project to return for second edition
Contemporary Art Museum emerges as alternative attraction in Cappadocia

Contemporary Art Museum emerges as alternative attraction in Cappadocia
WORLD Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

  Syrian authorities have discovered remnants linked to the chemical weapons program of the former Bashar al-Assad regime, including munitions similar to those used in previous chemical attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Hama, according to Syria’s representation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
ECONOMY EU states sign off on deal to implement US trade pact

EU states sign off on deal to implement US trade pact

The EU's 27 member states Wednesday formally approved a compromise with the European Parliament to implement a trade deal with the United States, which now needs only a final sign off from lawmakers to enter into force.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿