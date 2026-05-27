Historic madrasa undergoes restoration in central Türkiye

SİVAS

A major restoration project is underway at the historic Buruciye Madrasa, a 13th-century Seljuk monument in the central province of Sivas, as authorities aim to preserve one of Türkiye’s most significant medieval educational institutions for future generations.

Built in 1271 during the reign of Seljuk Sultan Giyaseddin Keyhusrev III, the madrasa was commissioned by Muzaffer Burucerdi, a scholar originally from the Burucerd region near present-day Iran. The structure served as a center for the study of physics, chemistry and astronomy during the Seljuk era.

“Sivas is a city of history and culture, carrying the traces of many civilizations,” Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek said. “Buruciye Madrasa is not only one of the most important historical structures in Sivas, but also a valuable cultural treasure illuminating the scientific and civilizational history of Anatolia.”

The restoration, which began in January, is expected to be completed in April 2027.

Şimşek emphasized that the conservation work is being conducted with scientific precision under the supervision of a specially formed scientific committee that will guide all restoration decisions and methods throughout the project.

“We believe historical monuments are not merely made of stone and walls,” he said. “They are the memory of our civilization, carriers of our culture and the most precious legacy we will leave to future generations.”

Known for its remarkably preserved monumental entrance portal, the madrasa is considered one of the best-known Seljuk structures in both Sivas and Anatolia. Constructed from cut stone around an open courtyard, the two-story building features a symmetrical four-iwan plan, ornate muqarnas-decorated windows and fluted corner towers characteristic of Seljuk architecture.

Although the architect remains unknown, the structure is regarded as one of the finest examples of symmetrical madrasa design in Anatolia.