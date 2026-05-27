Eid travel rush drives major tourism boom in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR

Türkiye’s historic southeastern city of Diyarbakır has begun welcoming a wave of domestic and international visitors for the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday, with hotels nearing full capacity as tourism activity accelerates.

Known for its rich multicultural heritage, ancient architecture and religious landmarks, Diyarbakır is expected to experience a tourism boom similar to the one seen during Eid al-Fitr earlier this year.

Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant religious holidays in the Islamic calendar, marked by families purchasing and sacrificing livestock to distribute meat to those in need. In Türkiye, the religious holiday is traditionally extended by government decrees into a nationwide holiday — frequently spanning around nine days — which triggers a massive migration wave as millions of citizens travel across the country for family reunions, beach resorts and cultural tourism.

This year, the four-day Eid al-Adha is officially observed between May 27 and May 30.

Visitors arriving in the city are touring major attractions including the UNESCO-listed Diyarbakır Walls, the İçkale museum complex, the centuries-old Grand Mosque — regarded by many in the Islamic world as the fifth holiest site after Islam’s four major sanctuaries — as well as the historic Ongözlü bridge, Hasanpaşa inn, the four-legged minaret and several churches.

Veysi Kaya, head of the Mesopotamia Travel Agencies and Tourism Hoteliers Association, said the city currently has 112 hotels, including 42 officially licensed tourism establishments, with more than 9,000 beds available.

“Diyarbakır stands out in terms of history, culture, nature and faith tourism. Visitors enjoy exploring the city, which feels like an open-air museum,” Kaya said.

He noted that spring is traditionally the busiest season for tourism in the city and said this year’s Eid holiday is expected to draw significantly more visitors due to favorable weather conditions.

“Hotel occupancy rates are approaching 80 percent, and we expect them to exceed 90 percent on the first day of the holiday,” Kaya said.

According to tourism data shared by Kaya, Diyarbakır welcomed around 427,000 visitors in the first five months of the year, including 395,000 domestic tourists and 32,000 foreign visitors. Officials expect the number of visitors to surpass 900,000 by September and exceed 1.3 million by the end of the year.

Tourists visiting the city also spoke positively about their experiences.

Ubeydullah Ahıskalı said he visited Diyarbakır for the first time with his family to experience its history and culture.

“The Grand Mosque impressed us deeply. Diyarbakır is a multicultural and ancient city. The people are very welcoming and respectful,” he said, adding that he would recommend the destination to others.

Another visitor, Yusuf Zeybek, said he had long wanted to see Diyarbakır and chose the Eid holiday as an opportunity to visit. After exploring the city’s historic Sur district, Zeybek said he plans to continue his trip through southeastern Türkiye by visiting Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Avcılar, who runs a breakfast venue at the historic Hasan Paşa inn, said local businesses are better prepared for this year’s holiday rush.

“People come not only to see the historical sites, but also to experience Diyarbakır’s cuisine. The city has made remarkable progress in gastronomy tourism,” he said.