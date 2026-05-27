Basketball team reaches top league with violence awareness mission

Basketball team reaches top league with violence awareness mission

MANİSA
Basketball team reaches top league with violence awareness mission

Turgutlu Belediyespor Women’s Basketball Team, founded with a strong social mission to raise awareness against violence toward women and femicides, has achieved a major sporting milestone by earning promotion to the Turkish Women’s Basketball Super League after six seasons of steady progress.

The team was established in 2019 as part of the broader sports structure of the district in the western province of Manisa.

From the beginning, the project was designed not only as a sports initiative but also as a social responsibility effort aimed at encouraging girls’ participation in sports and strengthening awareness against violence toward women.

Turgutlu established itself as a competitive side, reaching the Federation Cup final twice and making multiple playoff appearances.

The 2025–2026 season marked a turning point. With a stable roster and renewed determination, Turgutlu Belediyespor delivered an impressive campaign, finishing second in the regular season. Carrying this momentum into the playoffs, the team advanced to the final series, securing promotion to the Turkish Women’s Basketball Super League for the first time in the club’s history.

Club officials emphasized that the achievement goes beyond sports success.

Club vice president Emrah Kanık also highlighted the founding mission, recalling that the team was created specifically to contribute to awareness on violence against women and femicides.

He said the club aims to make Turgutlu one of the toughest away venues in the Super League, with a family-friendly environment.

 

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