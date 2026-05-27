Political parties map out selective Eid visit schedules

ANKARA

Political parties are preparing for the traditional Eid al-Adha exchange visits, but this year’s holiday diplomacy has been overshadowed by divisions inside the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) following the return of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to the party leadership after a court ruling.

According to party schedules published ahead of the holiday, the CHP under Kılıçdaroğlu will exchange visits with 16 parties, including the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Felicity Party and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party).

Several parties, however, said they would not participate in the CHP’s holiday program in a show of support for suspended CHP leader Özgür Özel. The İYİ (Good) Party, the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) and the Labor Party (EMEP) announced they would not meet with the Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP delegation.

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) said it would avoid holiday meetings with both the Kılıçdaroğlu and Özel factions.

The holiday exchange program comes amid a period of political turmoil triggered by a court decision declaring the CHP convention in 2023 “completely void,” paving the way for Kılıçdaroğlu’s return as party chairman.

The AKP, meanwhile, will receive delegations from a broad range of parties, including the CHP, the MHP, the DEM Party, the İYİ Party and several smaller parties.