Under US pressure, Cuba appeals for international help

Under US pressure, Cuba appeals for international help

HAVANA
Under US pressure, Cuba appeals for international help

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla asked the international community for urgent help to prevent disaster in his country, which is under a U.S. energy blockade, in a speech to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

"I call on the international community to mobilize to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe that could be imposed through arms or the fuel blockade," Rodriguez said.

He added, "now should be the time for solidarity with Cuba."

U.S. President Donald Trump has openly mused about taking over communist Cuba, saying that after the U.S. attack in January that ousted Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, Havana could be his next target for military action and big change.

Due in part to a U.S. trade embargo imposed after Fidel Castro came to power in 1959, Cubans have suffered dire economic conditions for years, with shortages of food, medicine and other basics. Nationwide power blackouts are common.

Things got worse when Trump cut off the supply of oil from Havana's ally Venezuela after the ouster of Maduro.

The Trump administration tightened the screws last week by indicting Raul Castro over the downing of two small U.S.-based planes in 1996, fueling fears the United States was seeking a pretext to overthrow the government in Havana.

The day after the Castro indictment was announced, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Cuba that the United States was laser-focused on changing the communist system.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez called the indictment politically motivated and denied U.S. allegations that Cuba poses a national security threat to the United States.

"It is an idea that goes against logic and common sense," he told the council. "Let Cuba live in peace."

Cuba , US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

    Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

  2. Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest

    Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest

  3. Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions

    Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions

  4. EU tells Türkiye ‘not acceptable’ to exclude Greek Cyprus from COP31 briefing

    EU tells Türkiye ‘not acceptable’ to exclude Greek Cyprus from COP31 briefing

  5. Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue

    Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue
Recommended
Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist

Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist
Japan population sees record five-year drop: census

Japan population sees record five-year drop: census
UN says protecting children online an urgent priority

UN says protecting children online an 'urgent priority'
Jeff Bezoss Blue Origin rocket explodes on launch pad

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket explodes on launch pad
NATO, EU outrage as drone hits Romania apartment block

NATO, EU outrage as drone hits Romania apartment block
Netanyahu orders army to take control of 70 percent of Gaza Strip

Netanyahu orders army to take control of 70 percent of Gaza Strip
Israel, Russia added to UN blacklist on sexual violence in conflicts

Israel, Russia added to UN blacklist on sexual violence in conflicts
WORLD Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist

Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist

Israel is breaking all contact with United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, the country’s ambassador has announced, saying it was “outrageous” Israel is being blacklisted over alleged sexual violence in conflict zones.
ECONOMY Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino expressed confidence Thursday that he can renew a maritime shipping agreement with China, circumventing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to control the Panama Canal.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿