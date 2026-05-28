EU top diplomat warns debate over Ukraine talks envoy is Russian 'trap'

LIMASSOL

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, talks to the media during the Informal meeting of EU Foreign ministers, in the port city of Limassol, Greek Cyprus, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas warned on May 28 that Europeans risk walking into a Russian "trap" by getting bogged down over who should represent them in any Ukraine peace talks with Moscow.

"It's a trap that Russia wants us to walk into, that we discuss who talks to them, and they are already picking who is suitable, who is not. Let's not walk into that trap," Kallas told reporters as foreign ministers met in Greek Cyprus to weigh their terms for talking with Moscow.

The European debate on re-engaging with Moscow has been getting louder with President Donald Trump's attention consumed by Iran and Russian President Vladimir Putin appearing on the back foot.

Speculation over potential envoys has picked up, with Putin himself suggesting former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, his long-time ally, could fit the bill — an idea roundly rejected in Europe.

But Kiev's European backers are first looking to decide what they want to discuss with Putin — the question topping the agenda at Thursday's talks — along with who could potentially represent them.

Some of the ministers were pushing to designate an envoy — including Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinge, who argued that "this is very much what Ukraine expects: that the EU should now get ready."

Meinl-Reisinge said she would be "pressing for the European Union to position itself, to be able to negotiate beyond its own interests, and to appoint a chief negotiator".

But many others echoed Kallas's position — calling for the EU to stick to its red lines with Moscow, keep up support for Ukraine and not get distracted.

"This is not a time when we are discussing who is going to have the negotiations," said Lithuania's Kestutis Budrys. "We have to discuss what we are doing to put additional pressure on Russia."

Estonian top diplomat Margus Tsahkna warned the EU would be making a mistake by pivoting to a role of neutral mediator — rather than using "strategic patience" to press for its interests and those of Ukraine.

"Of course we can find, if the time is right, who's going to represent Europe. But this is a trap now that Putin wants to bring Europe in," he said.

"Whoever would like to go right now — this guy is not going to have a Nobel Prize, because there won't be any serious talks."