National Geographic’s list features Bozcaada

National Geographic’s list features Bozcaada

ÇANAKKALE
National Geographic’s list features Bozcaada

Bozcaada, a prominent tourism hotspot nestled in the northern part of the Aegean Sea within Türkiye’s Çanakkale province, has been featured in National Geographic’s highly anticipated 2026 gastronomy rankings.

Frequently lauded by international media in recent years as one of the world’s top island destinations, Bozcaada has achieved yet another milestone.

The globally renowned publication National Geographic included the island in its newly released curated list, “15 of the Best Places in the World for Food Right Now.”

Standing out as one of only fifteen destinations selected from across the globe, Bozcaada earned its place through its deep-rooted culinary heritage, a viticultural tradition spanning millennia, a robust local production network and its authentic island lifestyle.

In its evaluation, National Geographic characterized Bozcaada as one of Türkiye’s “hidden gastronomic treasures.”

The feature introduced international readers to the distinctive flavors of Aegean cuisine, the island’s prominent winemaking culture and its unique way of life, emphasizing that Bozcaada is not merely a vacation spot but a powerful gastronomic and cultural hub.

The island attracts an average of 1.5 million domestic and international tourists per season. While its registered accommodation capacity hovers around 3,000 beds, the daily influx of visitors surges to as many as 20,000 during peak seasons, national holidays and extended vacation periods.

 

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