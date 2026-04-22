Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss summit preparations, alliance agenda

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss summit preparations, alliance agenda

ANKARA
Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss summit preparations, alliance agenda

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday discussed preparations for the NATO leaders’ summit, the alliance agenda, and regional and global developments during a meeting in Ankara.

Erdoğan said the unstable regional environment once again underscores the importance of solidarity and cooperation among NATO allies, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

He expressed expectations that the Ankara summit will yield decisions to strengthen unity and enhance the alliance’s readiness to respond to crises.

The Turkish president noted that Türkiye continues to expand its defense industry capabilities, particularly in air defense systems, and aims to further deepen cooperation with allied countries in this field.

Stressing the indispensable importance of maintaining the trans-Atlantic bond, Erdoğan said Türkiye expects the European pillar of the alliance to assume greater responsibility.

He added that excluding non-EU European allies from the bloc’s defense initiatives would not serve the intended purpose.

Erdoğan also underlined that Türkiye has positioned itself on the side of peace and diplomacy following the process triggered by attacks on Iran.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, he said Türkiye remains actively engaged in efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution, working to revive negotiations and enable talks at the leaders’ level.

During the meeting, Erdoğan and Rutte also held a comprehensive discussion on preparations for the NATO Ankara Summit.

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