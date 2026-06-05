Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation stood at 32.61 percent in May, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on June 5.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.71 percent on a monthly basis, while it increased 16.61 percent compared with December of last year.

“Although geopolitical risks and volatility in energy prices continue to put pressure on the inflation outlook, we have limited these effects through the measures we have taken,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on X, commenting on the latest inflation data.

“We will continue to implement our policies in line with our goal of achieving lasting price stability,” he added.

With the support of favorable weather conditions, food prices declined by 0.5 percent month-on-month, Şimşek noted.

“Driven by rule-based pricing in education and the decline in rental inflation, annual services inflation improved by 10.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year, reaching 41.1 percent,” he also said.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, one of the main expenditure groups with the highest weight in the index, rose 34.86 percent year-on-year in May, according to TÜİK data.

Transportation prices increased 34.29 percent annually, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels posted a 45.59 percent annual rise.

The contribution of food and non-alcoholic beverages to the annual change was 8.6 percentage points, while transportation contributed 5.63 percentage points and housing added 6.07 percentage points.

Transportation prices rose 2.03 percent month-on-month, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 2.28 percent.

Their contributions to the monthly CPI change were 0.35 percentage points for transportation and 0.27 percentage points for housing.

Interest rates

After the release of the May inflation data, attention will now turn to the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which will convene next week and next month to decide on the key interest rates.

With the conflict in the Middle East creating uncertainties, markets appear to have pushed back their expectations for rate cuts.

Most analysts anticipate the policy rate — currently at 37 percent — to remain unchanged at the MPC meetings on June 11 and July 23, with the first rate cut of 100 basis points expected in September.

The shift in expectations also followed the bank’s upward revision of its inflation forecasts.

In its quarterly inflation report released on May 14, the Central Bank announced that the 2026 interim inflation target was raised from 16 percent to 24 percent, while the year-end inflation forecast for 2026 was set at 26 percent.

Deutsche Bank revised its forecast for the start of rate cuts from July to September. Citi similarly expects the bank to hold rates steady in June.