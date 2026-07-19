TIM board approves Poste Italiane's 10.8 bln euro bid

TIM board approves Poste Italiane's 10.8 bln euro bid

ROME
TIM board approves Poste Italianes 10.8 bln euro bid

The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) unanimously approved on July 18 the 10.8-billion-euro ($12.4-billion) voluntary public tender and exchange offer from Poste Italiane, deeming it fair, the company said.


Italy’s state-controlled postal service — which is TIM’s largest shareholder — launched the bid in March, offering cash and Poste Italiane shares for full control.


The offer valued each share in TIM at about a nine percent premium as of March 20.

“The Board of Directors, on the basis of the analyses carried out by management... has given a positive assessment of the rationale and industrial prospects of the transaction and its consistency with the path undertaken by TIM,” the board said in a statement on July 18.

Poste Italiane has said its goal is to build “Italy’s largest connected infrastructure platform.”

telecommunications,

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