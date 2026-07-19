Türkiye’s ice cream exports reach $23.5 million in four months

ANKARA

Türkiye exported $23.5 million worth of ice cream in the first four months of 2026, with Iraq, the United States, Northern Cyprus, Kosovo and Kazakhstan emerging as key export markets.

According to data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on the occasion of World Ice Cream Day on July 19,Türkiye has developed substantial production capacity in the sector through its advanced processing industry and 919 ice cream manufacturing facilities.

Türkiye’s exports of milk and dairy products totaled $523 million last year. Ice cream accounted for $72.8 million of that figure, representing approximately 13.9 percent of total dairy exports. During the same period, ice cream imports remained at $12.7 million, making Türkiye a net exporter of ice cream.

Iraq, the United States, Northern Cyprus, Kosovo and Kazakhstan were among the leading destinations for Turkish ice cream exports in 2025. The $23.5 million recorded in exports during the first four months of this year indicated continued demand in international markets.

Burhan Sakkaoğlu, secretary-general of the Packaged Milk and Dairy Products Manufacturers Association (ASÜD), said that the global ice cream market was estimated to have reached nearly $122 billion in 2025.

Highlighting Türkiye’s long-standing ice cream tradition, he said several products are protected by geographical indication registrations, including Maraş Ice Cream, Görele Ice Cream, Adana Bici Bici and Nazilli Snow Halva, while applications for other regional ice cream varieties are still under review.

Türkiye is among the leading producers and exporters of ice cream, Sakkaoğlu said, noting that eight of the country’s 43 dairy facilities approved for exports to the European Union produce ice cream.