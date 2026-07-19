Boeing sees 'new generation' planes dominating in 2045

Boeing sees 'new generation' planes dominating in 2045

VIRGINIA
Boeing sees new generation planes dominating in 2045

Boeing has projected a global commercial fleet of 50,000 planes in 2045, more than 90 percent of which will be more fuel-efficient “new-generation” aircraft.


That compares with today’s global fleet of 28,000 airplanes, reflecting higher long-term demand due to economic growth and additional travel routes.

Plane manufacturers must build nearly 44,000 new planes over the next two decades to meet new growth and replace older planes, according to Boeing’s new annual forecast.

The figures, released ahead of this week’s Farnborough Air Show in Britain, are similar to those in Boeing’s 2025 outlook, which also highlighted favorable travel demand dynamics in light of rising GDP.

In 2045, an estimated 92 percent of the fleet will have the environmental benefits of the newer fleet, estimated to use about 20 percent less fuel. About 32 percent of today’s fleet is composed of new-generation aircraft.

This year “isn’t going commercially from an industry airline perspective like I think a lot of us expected coming into 2026,” Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing Darren Hulst said at a briefing.

“However ... the fundamentals for air travel and demand for air travel are completely intact,” he added.
Between 2026 and 2045, Boeing’s forecast projects 4 percent annual passenger traffic growth and 2.5 percent global economic growth.

As with last year, Boeing’s outlook highlights the gap between new plane production and demand in light of supply chain difficulties since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hulst said this “deficit” will probably not clear for single-aisle planes until the end of the 2020s and will go into the early 2030s for widebody jets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

    Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

  2. New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

    New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

  3. Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

    Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

  4. Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims

    Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims

  5. Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

    Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data
Recommended
Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting
New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge
Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028
Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data
West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline

West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline
Turkish inflation outlook ticks higher in July survey

Turkish inflation outlook ticks higher in July survey
In Isareli-occupied West Bank, too much cash breaks economy

In Isareli-occupied West Bank, too much cash breaks economy
WORLD US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

The United States carried out a ninth consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran early on July 20 after announcing the death of another American service member, while Tehran retaliated against Bahrain and Kuwait and claimed an attack in Syria.
ECONOMY Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Brent crude hit its highest price since June on June 20 due to renewed fighting between the United States and Iran.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿