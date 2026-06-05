Erdoğan hosts Niger’s president in Ankara

ANKARA

Niger’s President Abdourahamane Tchiani arrived in Ankara on June 4 for talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and discussing regional and international developments.

Tchiani was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital. The two leaders were expected to hold one-on-one and delegation-level meetings before overseeing the signing of bilateral agreements and addressing the media.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger’s president, following talks at the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan reiterated Ankara’s commitment to deepening cooperation across the African continent.

“We continue to develop our relations with African countries on the basis of equal partnerships, mutual respect, and win-win principles,” said Erdoğan.

The Turkish leader also voiced support for African nations confronting security challenges, particularly in the Sahel region, bordering the Sahara Desert.

“We stand by our friendly and brotherly countries in the fight against terrorist groups that sow instability, especially in the Sahel region of the continent,” he said.

The two leaders held bilateral and delegation-level talks at the Presidential Complex before overseeing the signing of agreements in various fields.

Erdoğan said the discussions focused on cooperation in defense, security, energy, mining, trade, investment, education, health and agriculture.

Tchiani, for his part, described Erdogan’s 2013 visit to Niger as “the beginning of a historic era” in bilateral relations.

He thanked Türkiye for its support in areas including security, health and education and said Ankara had helped Niger in its efforts to combat terrorism.

“We can see that the president supports us. He is always by our side,” Tchiani said.

The visit comes as relations between Ankara and Niamey have grown closer in recent years, particularly in the fields of defense and security. Türkiye has expanded its diplomatic, economic and military footprint across Africa, while Niger has sought new international partnerships following political changes in the country since 2023.

Tchiani, a former head of Niger’s presidential guard who led the 2023 coup that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum, was sworn in as Niger’s president in March 2025 under a transitional charter that set a five-year transition period.

The Ankara meetings were expected to explore additional steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries as Türkiye seeks to broaden its partnerships across the Sahel and the wider African continent.