Ukraine to attend Ankara NATO summit, Zelensky says

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 26 that Kiev will be represented at the NATO summit to be held in Türkiye’s capital Ankara on July 7-8..

“Regarding the NATO summit, Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Türkiye,” Zelensky said at a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kiev.

“How, in what format, and by whom, it’s too early to say.”

Zelensky and Sandu met in Kiev during the Moldovan president’s visit to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian presidency said the two leaders discussed security, cross-border cooperation, energy, infrastructure development, intergovernmental work and their shared path toward the European Union.

Sandu’s visit came as Ukraine marked the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster. The leaders also attended commemorative events honoring those who responded to the 1986 catastrophe.

NATO has announced that the 2026 summit will be held on July 7-8 at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in Ankara. It will be the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, after the 2004 summit in Istanbul.

In a social media post marking the Chernobyl anniversary, Zelensky said Russia's invasion was "again bringing the world to the brink of a man-made disaster".

He highlighted how Russian drones regularly pass over Chernobyl and that one had hit its protective shell last year.

"The world must not allow this nuclear terrorism to continue, and the best way is to force Russia to stop its reckless attacks," he added.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, and Moldovan President Maia Sandu joined the commemorative events.

Commenting on damage to the shell, which the environment group Greenpeace says raises the risk of a radioactive leak, Grossi said that "repairs should start as soon as possible and that leaving the situation as it is now is problematic."

Any repairs to the massive metal outer structure, which may potentially take up to four years, are virtually impossible due to Russia's invasion, according to Greenpeace.