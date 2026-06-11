Strong harvest expected to boost Türkiye’s cherry exports

Strong harvest expected to boost Türkiye’s cherry exports

ANTALYA
Strong harvest expected to boost Türkiye’s cherry exports


Türkiye is expected to see a rise in cherry exports this year, supported by high yield expectations in a country that produces around 700,000 tons of cherries annually.


According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the western Mediterranean region remains the leading hub for both cherry production and exports in Türkiye.


Mehmet Ali Can, head of the Western Mediterranean Exporters’ Association (BAİB), said the harvest season, which typically runs from late May to the end of July,

started later than usual this year due to climatic factors. He added that the season is now expected to continue until the end of August.


Can noted that Türkiye is the world’s largest cherry producer, with annual output reaching approximately 700,000 tons, while exports range between 60,000 and 70,000 tons. He said this year’s crop appears abundant.


Recalling that severe agricultural frost caused significant losses last year, Can stated that this year’s strong yield has brought relief to both producers and exporters. Can expressed hope that cherry exports could reach a historic high this year.


He also said Türkiye recorded $210 million in cherry exports in 2024, with $91 million coming from the western Mediterranean region. In the previous year, exports totaled $48 million, of which $22 million originated from the same region.


He said Europe and Russia remain the main markets. He added that Türkiye also exports cherries to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, as well as several countries in the Far East and the Middle East.


He further noted that efforts have been initiated to expand exports to China.

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