Türkiye denies taking migrants from Germany under EU deal

Türkiye denies taking migrants from Germany under EU deal

ANKARA
Türkiye denies taking migrants from Germany under EU deal

Türkiye’s Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM) has denied claims that Germany is sending irregular migrants from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries to Türkiye under a readmission agreement.

In a statement on June 10, DMM said reports in some media outlets did not reflect the truth.

“Türkiye has no practice of accepting third-country nationals from other countries,” the center said.

It also said it was not legally possible for foreigners with criminal records or no legal residence rights in Germany to be returned to Türkiye.

The Türkiye-EU Readmission Agreement is being implemented only for Turkish citizens, the center said, adding that foreign nationals are not taken back by Türkiye but sent to their own countries.

DMM said legal proceedings had been launched against those seeking to mislead the public through what it described as provocative content.

It urged citizens to rely only on statements from official institutions.

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