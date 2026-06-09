Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev

Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev

ANKARA
Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev

 

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has formally notified the appointments of new ambassadors and permanent representatives who will serve at Türkiye’s diplomatic missions abroad, including key postings to Tehran and Kiev.

According to a statement on June 9 by diplomatic sources, a total of 25 new appointments were made to embassies and permanent missions to international organizations.

As part of the reshuffle, Ambassador Ahmet Aydın Doğan, currently serving as Head of Foreign Relations and Protocol at the Turkish parliament, was appointed as Türkiye’s ambassador to Tehran.

Ambassador Fatma Ceren Yazgan, who currently serves as Türkiye’s ambassador to The Hague, was appointed ambassador to Kiev.

Among the appointments, one of the most notable was the designation of Mustafa Levent Bilgen as Türkiye’s first ambassador to Reykjavik. Bilgen was serving as ambassador to Kiev.

The appointment is particularly significant as Türkiye is opening its first resident embassy in Iceland.

While diplomatic relations with the Nordic country was previously managed through other diplomatic hubs, the decision to establish a dedicated embassy in Reykjavik and appoint an ambassador directly underscores Ankara’s growing diplomatic focus on the North Atlantic and Arctic regions.

Under the new assignments, Hüseyin Ergani was appointed ambassador to Muscat, Hakan Karaçay ambassador to Amman, Ferhat Alkan ambassador to Mogadishu, Şener Cebeci ambassador to Ashgabat and Can Oğuz ambassador to Kuwait City.

Kiev , envoys,

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