Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

ANKARA
Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

Turkish officials have denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over remarks targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after Erdoğan warned Israel against pursuing what he described as expansionist aims in the region.

Speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting, Erdoğan said Türkiye was closely watching crises and wars in its region, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

“We are well aware of the ultimate aim of the delusion of the promised land. God willing, we will never allow this,” Erdoğan said.

He also warned Israel, saying: “No one should seek adventure.”

Netanyahu later responded on X, accusing Erdoğan and defending the Israeli army as “the most moral army in the world,” while saying Israel would continue its military actions against Iran and its proxies.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek rejected Netanyahu’s remarks, saying they were “null and void.”

Gürlek said Netanyahu was a suspect in a genocide investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and accused him of targeting Erdoğan for defending “human dignity” and the Palestinian cause.

“Netanyahu and the murder network around him will sooner or later be held accountable before independent justice for the crimes against humanity they have committed,” Gürlek said.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also criticized Netanyahu, saying a government facing genocide accusations over Gaza had no standing to lecture Türkiye.

Duran said Netanyahu’s attempt to target Erdoğan, whom he described as the voice of the oppressed, was “one of the greatest inconsistencies in history.”

“Defamation and propaganda cannot change the facts,” Duran said.

He added that Türkiye would continue to defend what it sees as the truth and stand with oppressed people under Erdoğan’s leadership.

Türkiye has been among the most vocal critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and has repeatedly called for accountability before international courts.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

    Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

  2. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

  3. İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

    İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

  4. MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

    MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

  5. Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting

    Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting
Recommended
Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia
Erdoğan harshly warns Israel, Greek Cyprus over east Med

Erdoğan harshly warns Israel, Greek Cyprus over east Med
Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev

Türkiye names new ambassadors to Tehran, Kiev
Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria

Turkish FM to attend cooperation summit in Bulgaria
Turkish Cyprus: French-Greek Cypriot pact undermines regional stability

Turkish Cyprus: French-Greek Cypriot pact undermines regional stability
Kalın joins Cairo talks on Gaza ceasefire roadmap

Kalın joins Cairo talks on Gaza ceasefire roadmap
WORLD Israels Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israel's Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election in Israel's upcoming national vote, his Likud party announced Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether the 76-year-old would run.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye has secured 200 million euros ($215 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to back its green economic transition, marking a significant step in the country’s reviving financial ties with the European Union.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿