Erdoğan harshly warns Israel, Greek Cyprus over east Med

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that Ankara will not hesitate to answer firmly to any action that would target the rights and interests of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, in an open warning against Greek Cyprus, which has intensified its military cooperation with Israel.

“Let me be very clear: nobody should chase adventure; nobody should fall into the trap of the Zionist massacre network. If the rights and laws of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots are threatened in the Eastern Mediterranean, I want it to be known that our response will be very clear and very firm,” Erdoğan said in an address to his ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) lawmakers in parliament on June 10.

Erdoğan obviously referred to the Greek Cypriot administration and its intensifying military and security cooperation with Israel. Also, Greek Cyprus and Greece have recently agreed with Israel to establish a rapid reaction force in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdoğan accused Greek Cyprus of collaborating with the Netanyahu government in order to make its dreams over the Eastern Mediterranean come true but underlined that Türkiye is closely following the developments in the region and is aware that Israel is hoping to create trouble on the divided island.

The president recalled that Israel’s policies in the region and beyond aim to create instability and chaos, as its aggression against Lebanon, Syria, and Iran is evidence of this end.

“The attacks by Netanyahu and criminal networks on Syria and Lebanon are not only targeting these two brotherly countries but also Türkiye,” Erdoğan said, underlining that the security of Türkiye starts from Beirut, Damascus, and Aleppo.

Some Israeli officials and their mouthpieces are nowadays verbally attacking Türkiye. Erdoğan said, “You don’t have to clarify anything. We perfectly know about your aims and intentions. We very well see what you’re after,” referring to Israeli claims about “the promised lands.”

The president also urged the international community to take tangible measures to stop the Israeli government before the entire region and the world are dragged into a bigger fire, just like humanity had observed during World War 2, where inaction against Hitler caused the death of more than 80 million people.

“Israel must be stopped. This is the duty of humanity ... history must not be allowed to repeat itself,” he said.

He also warned of broader consequences if Israel’s actions were not restrained. “If Israel’s banditry is not stopped, the entire world, together with the region, will bear the consequences,” he said.

Türkiye prepares for NATO summit

Erdoğan also touched on Türkiye’s efforts ahead of the leaders summit of NATO in Ankara on July 7 and 8.

“We have intensified our preparations to ensure that the Ankara summit becomes a reference point in NATO’s history,” Erdoğan said, adding the announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump would personally attend the NATO summit was “a valuable step in terms of the alliance’s cohesion.”