Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis in Sofia on the sidelines of the South-East European Cooperation Process summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting took place as regional leaders and ministers gathered in the Bulgarian capital for the SEECP Heads of State and Government Summit.

No further details were immediately released on the content of the talks.

As part of his contacts in Sofia, Fidan also visited the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute, according to diplomatic sources.

He met with the senior leadership of Bulgaria’s Chief Mufti’s Office and regional muftis.

Fidan also toured the joint building of the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute and Sofia Theology High School.

He later addressed the 2025-2026 academic year graduation ceremony of the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute.