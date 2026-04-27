Turkish top diplomat to attend Three Seas summit in Croatia

Turkish top diplomat to attend Three Seas summit in Croatia

ANKARA
Turkish top diplomat to attend Three Seas summit in Croatia

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the Three Seas Initiative summit in Dubrovnik on April 28 and 29, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

The summit will take place in Dubrovnik with the participation of the leaders of the initiative at its 11th edition. Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the summit, the sources said.

This will be the first summit Türkiye is taking part in after it was admitted as a strategic partner to the initiative, they recalled, citing the importance of the Turkish presence at the summit which brings together the littoral countries of the Baltic Sea, Adriatic Sea and the Black Sea.

In his address to the summit, Fidan will underline the importance of connectivity not merely for strengthening infrastructure but also for creating a multidimensional ecosystem covering all important domains including transportation, energy, digitalization, finance and governance.

He will also underline that continued conflicts disrupt the global economy and supply chains which necessitate diversifying energy routes and supply chains. Türkiye is attaching great significance to the Three Seas Initiative as a strategic partner and ready to contribute to the cooperation in the region, the minister will stress.

Fidan will also recall the need for improving the ties between Türkiye and the EU especially through joint connectivity projects which will help to build bilateral relations. He will underline that the Middle Corridor and the Development Road Projects will link Türkiye to Europe and Türkiye does not seek competition in this field.

The Three Seas Initiative was launched through the initiative of Poland and Croatia in 2015. Only EU member states can join the initiative as a full member.

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