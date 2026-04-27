China blocks Meta's acquisition of AI firm Manus

China blocks Meta's acquisition of AI firm Manus

BEIJING
China blocks Metas acquisition of AI firm Manus

China has blocked Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus, the top economic planning body said Monday, after a regulatory review that reportedly also saw Beijing restrict two co-founders from leaving the country.

Facebook owner Meta had agreed to acquire Manus, an artificial intelligence agent created by a company founded in China but now based in Singapore, the two firms said in December.

Analysts however had warned then the deal could fall foul of regulators at a time of fierce technological rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

The Financial Times reported last month that China had restricted two Manus co-founders from leaving the country, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Chief executive Xiao Hong and chief scientist Ji Yichao, who are usually based in Singapore, were reportedly summoned to a meeting in Beijing in March and told they were not allowed to leave China because of a regulatory review of the Meta acquisition.

Beijing's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Monday that it will "prohibit the foreign investment in the acquisition of the Manus project" and "requires the parties involved to withdraw the acquisition transaction", without naming Meta.

It added that this was done "in accordance with laws and regulations".

AFP has contacted Manus and Meta for comment.

Meta said in December that the deal -- the financial details of which were not disclosed -- would "bring a leading agent to billions of people and unlock opportunities for businesses across our products".

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said the purchase was likely aimed at expanding Meta's AI agent task capabilities, and that it could be worth more than $2 billion.

Manus, created by startup Butterfly Effect, can sift through and summarise resumes or create a stock analysis website, according to its website.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets with Putin

Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets with Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets with Putin

    Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets with Putin

  2. Doku probe prompts call to revisit friend’s death

    Doku probe prompts call to revisit friend’s death

  3. Pending immunity files in parliament top 1,000

    Pending immunity files in parliament top 1,000

  4. Miners’ hunger strike enters second week in Ankara

    Miners’ hunger strike enters second week in Ankara

  5. Erdoğan says 'sharp' tech-driven shift cannot be stopped

    Erdoğan says 'sharp' tech-driven shift cannot be stopped
Recommended
Türkiye’s military spending rises 7 percent to $30 billion in 2025

Türkiye’s military spending rises 7 percent to $30 billion in 2025
Huawei to expand solar inverter production in Türkiye with local partner

Huawei to expand solar inverter production in Türkiye with local partner
Deposit interest rates reach highest level in seven months

Deposit interest rates reach highest level in seven months
Indias Sun Pharma to buy Organon in $11.75 billion deal

India's Sun Pharma to buy Organon in $11.75 billion deal
Australian minister to raise energy security on Asia tour

Australian minister to raise energy security on Asia tour
Global military spending surges on insecurity: report

Global military spending surges on insecurity: report
WORLD Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets with Putin

Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets with Putin

Iran's top diplomat blamed Washington on Monday for the failure of Middle East peace talks during a visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin promised him Moscow's support in bringing the war to a close.

ECONOMY China blocks Metas acquisition of AI firm Manus

China blocks Meta's acquisition of AI firm Manus

China has blocked Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus, the top economic planning body said Monday, after a regulatory review that reportedly also saw Beijing restrict two co-founders from leaving the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray takes giant step for historic league title

Galatasaray takes giant step for historic league title

Galatasaray took a commanding step toward the Süper Lig title on the night of April 26, defeating archrival Fenerbahçe in a high-stakes "Intercontinental Derby" that left the defending champion on the cusp of history and its opponent searching for answers.
﻿