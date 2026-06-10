Akkuyu eyes first nuclear power by year-end

Akkuyu eyes first nuclear power by year-end

ANKARA  
Akkuyu eyes first nuclear power by year-end

 

Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant has completed a critical commissioning milestone by loading simulated fuel assemblies into its first reactor unit, keeping the project on track to generate its first electricity by the end of the year, officials have announced.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said a total of 163 dummy fuel assemblies were loaded into the reactor pressure vessel at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, located in the southern province of Mersin.

The five-day, round-the-clock operation served as a full-scale rehearsal for the actual loading of radioactive fuel. Supervised by the country’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority, the procedure tested the facility’s mechanical, hydraulic and thermal systems, as well as its structural durability under international safety requirements.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar praised the step as a major advancement in the multibillion-dollar project’s timeline.

“We have successfully completed one of the most important phases of the commissioning schedule in the first unit of our Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant,” Bayraktar said in a statement.
“Our goal is to realize the first electricity production from the plant by the end of the year, marking Türkiye’s transition into a new era of nuclear energy.”

Bayraktar emphasized that the zero-emission, uninterrupted power source would become a cornerstone of the nation’s energy mix, describing it as environmentally friendly.

Looking beyond the Akkuyu project, which is being built by Russia’s state-owned corporate energy giant Rosatom, the minister outlined broader atomic ambitions for the country. Türkiye plans to build additional conventional nuclear plants in the northern province of Sinop and the northwestern region of Thrace, while also incorporating small modular reactors into its production portfolio.

The government aims to scale its nuclear capacity to 20,000 megawatts by 2050 as part of a long-term strategy to achieve full energy independence.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

    Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

  2. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

  3. İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

    İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

  4. MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

    MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

  5. Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting

    Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting
Recommended
Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition
Türkiye to modernize Syrian border gates to fast-track trade

Türkiye to modernize Syrian border gates to fast-track trade
Chilean government abandons zero-deficit plan after protests

Chilean government abandons zero-deficit plan after protests
US-Canada bridge threatened by Trump to open this week: Carney

US-Canada bridge threatened by Trump to open this week: Carney
China inflation stabilises in May as energy costs ease

China inflation stabilises in May as energy costs ease
Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage

Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage
WORLD Israels Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israel's Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election in Israel's upcoming national vote, his Likud party announced Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether the 76-year-old would run.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye has secured 200 million euros ($215 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to back its green economic transition, marking a significant step in the country’s reviving financial ties with the European Union.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿