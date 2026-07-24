Rent growth slows to lowest level in 58 months

Gülistan Alagöz-ISTANBUL

The pace of rent increases in Türkiye slowed to its lowest level in 58 months in June, signaling a period of stabilization in the housing rental market after years of sharp growth, according to data from the Central Bank.

Annual rent inflation for newly leased homes stood at 29.21 percent in June, marking the weakest increase in nearly five years. In real terms, rents declined by 2.2 percent compared with a year earlier.

While monthly rents increased by 2.3 percent in June, the rise was largely attributed to seasonal factors.

According to Central Bank data, rent inflation began accelerating sharply in 2022 and exceeded 143 percent at its peak. Throughout 2023, annual rent increases remained above 100 percent. The rate slowed to double digits during 2024, fell to around 60 percent by the end of that year and eased further to 35–40 percent by the end of 2025. In 2026, annual rent growth declined to the 30–35 percent range before dropping to below 30 percent in June.

Market analysts cited several factors behind the recent moderation, including reverse migration following the completion of post-earthquake housing projects, deliveries of social housing, weaker rental demand and affordability constraints that have pushed some households toward home purchases instead of renting.

The average monthly rent for a 100-square-meter home nationwide reached 25,863 Turkish Liras in the second quarter of 2026, up from 19,119 liras a year earlier.

In Istanbul, the average monthly rent for a 100-square-meter home rose to 44,332 liras from 30,519 liras in the same period of 2025.

Average rents reached 23,921 liras in Ankara and 28,540 liras in İzmir in the second quarter of 2026.