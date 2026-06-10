Iraq sets September deadline for integration of armed groups

BAGHDAD

The Iraqi government has announced that the process of transferring weapons held by armed militias to state control is expected to be completed by the end of September, coinciding with the conclusion of the mandate of U.S.-led coalition forces.

During a press briefing in Baghdad on June 10, Government Spokesperson Haydar al-Abudi said that efforts to collect illegal weapons from non-state armed groups are ongoing

The timeline is aligned with the end of the coalition’s operational presence in the country, he noted.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is expected to pay a visit to the United States in the coming period, the spokesperson said, noting that the main purpose of the trip will be to enhance economic cooperation.

New premier Zaidi has recently urged all armed factions to integrate into official state institutions, stressing that all forces should operate under the authority of the state as part of a unified national framework.

Some armed groups have already signaled willingness to comply with the government’s call and begin steps toward integration into state security structures.