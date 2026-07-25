Türk's term as UN human rights chief extended despite US warnings

Türk's term as UN human rights chief extended despite US warnings

GENEVA
Türks term as UN human rights chief extended despite US warnings

The United Nations General Assembly voted on July 24 to renew Volker Türk's mandate as high commissioner for human rights for four years despite strong opposition from the United States, Russia and Israel.

By a vote of 144 in favor, 10 against, and 13 abstentions, the assembly approved the renewal, beginning Oct. 12, 2026, as proposed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

An alternative proposal from Russia to extend the mandate by only a few months, until December 31, 2026, was overwhelmingly rejected, as was the U.S. request to postpone the vote.

Ambassador Jeff Bartos, U.S. representative for U.N. management and reform, criticized the four-year renewal on both procedural and substantive grounds, accusing Guterres of having rushed the process.

"Make no mistake: If this assembly tolerates procedural overreach, backroom deals, and the misuse of U.N. posts, there will be consequences. The United States will immediately reassess our engagement, participation, and funding," he warned just before the vote, accusing Guterres of having rushed the timetable "to hand his long-term friend a four-year executive payout."

French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont, however, described Türk as "a voice of conscience" who had demonstrated "rigor and impartiality" during his first term.

Türk, an Austrian jurist, has served as high commissioner since October 2022. He has emphasized the universality of human rights and the need to apply international law equally.

During his tenure he has been outspoken on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war in Gaza, Afghanistan, Sudan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nicaragua.

But he's also been criticized for not taking more decisive positions on Cuba, the plight of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China, and for not directly using the word "genocide" in reference to Gaza, unlike several U.N. experts and rapporteurs.

Türk's stances have earned him sharp criticism from several governments, notably Russia and Israel.

Both nations' ambassadors voiced opposition Friday to his renewal, saying Guterres, whose term as secretary-general expires at the end of the year, should have left the selection of the human rights commissioner to his successor.

 

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