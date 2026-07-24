Dubai pays residents to bring visitors amid tourism slump

DUBAI

People walk through the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) district in Dubai on July 21, 2026. (AFP)

Dubai has launched a new initiative encouraging the United Arab Emirates residents to invite friends and family to visit the emirate, as authorities seek to revive tourism following a sharp drop in visitor numbers linked to the regional conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran.

Under the Dubai Invite program, run by the Department of Economy and Tourism, UAE residents can nominate relatives and friends traveling from abroad and receive rewards worth more than 3,000 dirhams ($820) when they complete their visit.

According to the Visit Dubai website, participants can redeem a package of incentives that includes hotel stays, restaurant discounts and tickets to popular attractions.

Residents may claim benefits for up to three successful referrals, provided their guests arrive before Oct. 31, while rewards remain valid until December.

To qualify, visitors must live outside the UAE, enter the country on a tourist visa and be nominated only once.

The campaign comes as Dubai’s tourism industry faces mounting challenges after regional tensions disrupted travel across the Middle East. Tourist arrivals have declined as airlines reduced flights to the emirate following the outbreak of the conflict.

The downturn accelerated after Iranian missile and drone attacks in February struck Dubai International Airport and the Fairmont hotel, damaging the city’s reputation as a secure destination for international travelers and affluent visitors.

Dubai attracted almost 20 million international visitors in 2025, its highest annual total on record. Since the conflict escalated, however, the number of airlines serving Dubai has dropped significantly as carriers suspended or rerouted flights over the region.