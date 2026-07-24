German leader Merz reshuffles top posts

BERLIN

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (2ndR) gives a press statement on personnel changes in his cabinet, along with (from L) Outgoing parliamentary State Secretary in the Digital Ministry Philipp Amthor, outgoing German Health Minister Nina Warken and outgoing Secretary General of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Carsten Linnemann, on July 24, 2026 in the garden of the Chancellery in Berlin.(AFP)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reshuffled top posts on July 24 as he tries to boost the fortunes of his deeply unpopular government ahead of regional elections in which a far-right party could get its first state governor.



Merz took office less than 15 months ago with pledges to reform and turn around Germany’s economy, Europe’s biggest, after years of stagnation. But that economic turnaround has been slow to start. And the middle-of-the-road coalition of Merz’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats, two traditional rivals, has yet to persuade voters that it can produce results.



That has resulted in Merz’s popularity sinking to rock-bottom levels, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has gained support on the back of widespread discontent.



Merz took the opportunity to make a series of changes after a senior ally quit as the leader of his party’s parliamentary group over personal conduct that undermined his credibility. Merz plans to put his chief of staff, Thorsten Frei, in that job.



The German leader said Health Minister Nina Warken will take Frei’s place at the chancellery, a post that is key to the smooth functioning of the government. She will be the first woman to take that job. Another close ally, Carsten Linnemann, the general secretary of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union party, will become health minister.



Merz said there will be further Cabinet changes, but didn’t offer details. He said those decisions will take “a few days yet, and perhaps more time.”