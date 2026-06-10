Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

ANKARA
Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

 

Türkiye has secured 200 million euros ($215 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to back its green economic transition, marking a significant step in the country’s reviving financial ties with the European Union.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced yesterday that the funding will be split into two equal parts under a Treasury repayment guarantee.

One 100-million-euro tranche will be channeled through the Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye to support sustainable industrial investments. The remaining 100 million euros will be allocated via the Export Credit Bank of Türkiye, known as Türk Eximbank, to finance green initiatives for Turkish exporters.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the agreement highlights growing cooperation with the EIB and a broader positive momentum in Türkiye’s relationship with the EU.

“The EIB has mobilized favorable financing opportunities to support our country’s development priorities for the first time in eight years, excluding the loan provided for post-earthquake reconstruction in 2023,” Şimşek said.

The funding aims to help the Turkish real sector and exporters invest in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable manufacturing processes as businesses adapt to global climate targets.

With the latest EIB agreements, the total amount of low-cost external financing secured by Türkiye this year has reached $4.9 billion, according to ministry data.

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