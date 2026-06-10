Greek MPs OK fast-track deportation law

Greek MPs OK fast-track deportation law

ATHENS
Greek MPs OK fast-track deportation law

 

Greece’s parliament has passed new legislation aimed at accelerating the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and enabling their transfer to “return hubs” in non-EU countries, pending bilateral agreements with third states.

The move comes as Greece, a key entry point for migrants into Europe, continues to face pressure along its maritime borders.

While overall arrivals have declined since the 2015–2016 migration crisis, the islands of Crete and Gavdos have recently seen a notable increase in migrant boats arriving from Libya.

The reform follows an agreement among EU lawmakers and governments on updated rules that would allow member states to relocate migrants ordered to leave the bloc to reception centers in third countries.

Athens has been coordinating with several EU partners, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Austria, on establishing joint return and transit hubs.

Greek officials say discussions with third countries are ongoing, with the aim of securing initial agreements that could make the hubs operational by 2027.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris said consultations have already taken place with two unnamed African countries.

Under the new law, individuals whose asylum applications are rejected will have 14 days to leave Greece. Those who fail to comply may face fines of up to €5,000 ($5,800), prison sentences of two to five years in detention or removal centers and mandatory GPS tracking, media recently reported.

Greece has recently undertaken a broader overhaul of its migration policy, including the possible revocation of asylum status for thousands of Syrians and Afghans. Authorities have reopened more than 1,200 refugee cases since February, arguing that conditions in those countries have changed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

    Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

  2. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

  3. İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

    İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

  4. MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

    MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

  5. Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting

    Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting
Recommended
Israels Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israel's Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party
Iraq sets September deadline for integration of armed groups

Iraq sets September deadline for integration of armed groups
Gunmen shoot dead 12 near Johannesburg

Gunmen shoot dead 12 near Johannesburg
Amnesty accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ of West Bank Bedouins

Amnesty accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ of West Bank Bedouins
Trump says Iran taken too long to negotiate, will have to pay the price

Trump says Iran 'taken too long to negotiate,' will have to 'pay the price'
Russia considers restructuring military facilities in Syria

Russia considers restructuring military facilities in Syria
WORLD Israels Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israel's Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election in Israel's upcoming national vote, his Likud party announced Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether the 76-year-old would run.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye has secured 200 million euros ($215 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to back its green economic transition, marking a significant step in the country’s reviving financial ties with the European Union.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿