Greek MPs OK fast-track deportation law

ATHENS

Greece’s parliament has passed new legislation aimed at accelerating the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and enabling their transfer to “return hubs” in non-EU countries, pending bilateral agreements with third states.

The move comes as Greece, a key entry point for migrants into Europe, continues to face pressure along its maritime borders.

While overall arrivals have declined since the 2015–2016 migration crisis, the islands of Crete and Gavdos have recently seen a notable increase in migrant boats arriving from Libya.

The reform follows an agreement among EU lawmakers and governments on updated rules that would allow member states to relocate migrants ordered to leave the bloc to reception centers in third countries.

Athens has been coordinating with several EU partners, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Austria, on establishing joint return and transit hubs.

Greek officials say discussions with third countries are ongoing, with the aim of securing initial agreements that could make the hubs operational by 2027.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris said consultations have already taken place with two unnamed African countries.

Under the new law, individuals whose asylum applications are rejected will have 14 days to leave Greece. Those who fail to comply may face fines of up to €5,000 ($5,800), prison sentences of two to five years in detention or removal centers and mandatory GPS tracking, media recently reported.

Greece has recently undertaken a broader overhaul of its migration policy, including the possible revocation of asylum status for thousands of Syrians and Afghans. Authorities have reopened more than 1,200 refugee cases since February, arguing that conditions in those countries have changed.