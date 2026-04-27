İmamoğlu's lawyer denies charges in Istanbul corruption case

ISTANBUL

A jailed lawyer for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu continued his defense in a sprawling corruption trial on April 27, rejecting the charges against him and accusing authorities of orchestrating a politically motivated case.

Mehmet Pehlivan resumed testimony during the 27th hearing of the trial’s seventh week at the Istanbul 40th High Criminal Court. His defense had been interrupted during the previous session on April 22.

Addressing the court, Pehlivan invoked historical references to criticize the proceedings, saying, “The longing for a world without lawyers is a legacy of the Inquisition,” and accusing those behind the case of seeking to give “a legal cover to falsifications.”

Pehlivan was detained in June after initially being released under judicial control. He denies all charges and argues he is being prosecuted for serving as İmamoğlu’s attorney.

Entering the courtroom alongside the mayor, he claimed the case aims to sideline İmamoğlu, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for the next elections.

“I do not accept that this is a fair trial, nor that I should be making a defense as a defendant,” Pehlivan told the court. “I cannot accept that the legal profession is being placed in the dock.”

The trial, which began on March 9, involves more than 400 defendants, with 92 held in pretrial detention, including İmamoğlu. It is being held at the Marmara Closed Penal Institution in Silivri, on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Pehlivan also criticized what he described as irregularities in the judicial process, pointing to multiple changes of judges in cases and calling the charges “a political conspiracy.”

CHP leader Özgür Özel has earlier said a key anonymous witness in the case withdrew all testimony just days after giving a statement late last year.

The case is expected to expand further this week, as former Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney appears in court for the first time after seven months in detention. Güney, along with several associates, was added to the case following the merger of a separate corruption investigation involving his municipality.

Prosecutors accuse Güney and others of aiding a criminal organization and defrauding public institutions, charges that carry potential prison sentences ranging from nine to 31 years.

With the addition of new defendants, the total number of people on trial has risen to 414.