Türkiye blasts military deal between France, Greek Cyprus

ANKARA

Türkiye has harshly criticized a military agreement between France and Greek Cyprus that paves the way for the former to deploy troops to the Mediterranean island, vowing to retaliate any action targeting the rights of Turkish Cyprus in the firmest way.

“The agreement signed between France, which has no guarantor status in Cyprus, and the Greek Cypriot administration, which seeks to unilaterally alter the fragile balance on the island and disregards the will and equal sovereign rights of the Turkish Cypriots, is contrary to the 1960 Cyprus agreements and to international law,” Turkish Defense Ministry officials told a press briefing on June 11.

The reaction from Ankara came after France and Greek Cypriot administration signed the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) earlier in the week, in line with the developing military ties between the two sides. The agreement envisages the deployment of the French troops on the island.

“We once again recall the fact that any military alliance that ignores the sensitive balances in the region and targets the rights and interests of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has no chance of success against Türkiye,” ministry sources said.

They also recalled that Türkiye is one of three guarantor countries of the island, saying, “As a guarantor country, we will continue to protect the rights, interests and security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as we did in the past.”

The Turkish Armed Forces have the strength and determination to give the firmest response to hostile attitudes threatening the security of Turkish Cypriots, the ministry said.

The statement came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Greek Cypriot to refrain from intensifying its military cooperation with Israel which is trying to destabilize the entire region and the eastern Mediterranean.

He said Türkiye’s reaction to any attempt targeting its and the Turkish Cypriot rights in the region will be clear and firm.

In the meantime, the ministry also denied reports that Turkish aircraft had harassed planes carrying Greek and European ministers. It said four of six flights on the Greece-Greek Cyprus route violated Turkish Cyprus airspace on June 7, prompting two F-16 jets on alert duty in Turkish Cyprus to take off as a precaution.

The Turkish jets operated over Turkish Cyprus airspace, didn’t enter Greek Cyprus airspace and didn’t harass the aircraft in question, it said.