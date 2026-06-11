Türkiye calls on Iran and US to halt attacks, resume peace talks

SOFIA

Türkiye on June 11 reiterated its calls on Iran and the United States to halt attacks and resume talks for a lasting agreement, expressing concerns over recent escalations.

“The reciprocal attacks that began two days ago raise fears of an escalation,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, in Sofia.

“We recommend that the parties halt their mutual attacks and resume negotiations,” Fidan said, recalling that the United States and Iran were very close to finalizing an agreement.

Expressing concerns over the return to an all-out war between the two sides, the minister recalled that recent months have shown that fighting brings no concrete advantage to either side.

Iran and the U.S. were close to a breakthrough and negotiating over the wording of few remaining clauses when the attacks were resumed, the minister stated. “Despite the fact that the process may fray the nerves, negotiations must be resumed,” he underlined.

Fidan has been intensely involved in diplomatic mediations led by Pakistan for reaching an agreement between the two warring sides to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz in the pre-war status.

A similar call for ending the escalation was issued by the Turkish Defense Ministry on June 11 as well.

Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk also said during a press briefing that Türkiye was concerned about the possibility of renewed clashes between Iran and the United States.

“All sides must act with restraint and give priority to diplomatic solutions for lasting peace and stability in our region,” he said, also criticizing Israeli military offensive in Gaza and Lebanon. Describing Israel as the biggest obstacle before reconciliation efforts, he said, “This approach that ignores international law and humane values don’t only threaten regional security but also global peace and stability.”

He underlined the fact that the international community should act more decisively to stop Israeli aggression and unlawful acts for the sake of ongoing diplomatic endeavors.