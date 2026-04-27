Pending immunity files in parliament top 1,000

ANKARA

The number of parliamentary immunity files pending before Türkiye's legislature has reached 1,052, covering 145 lawmakers from eight political parties, according to official data.

The files are held by a joint commission made up of members of the constitution and justice committees in the assembly, Deputy Parliament Speaker Bekir Bozdağ said in a written response to an inquiry.

The largest share of the files concerns members of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), with 628 dossiers involving 43 lawmakers. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) follows with 325 files concerning 71 deputies.

Other parties account for smaller numbers, including 30 files for nine lawmakers from the İYİ (Good) Party, 11 for nine members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and eight files involving five MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Additional cases include 42 files concerning three lawmakers from the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP), as well as a handful of files involving smaller parties and independent deputies.

In total, the dossiers span lawmakers from eight parties and independent ranks. Parliamentary immunity in Türkiye protects lawmakers from prosecution while in office, but it can be lifted through a legislative process, allowing courts to proceed with investigations or trials.