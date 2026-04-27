Pending immunity files in parliament top 1,000

Pending immunity files in parliament top 1,000

ANKARA
Pending immunity files in parliament top 1,000

The number of parliamentary immunity files pending before Türkiye's legislature has reached 1,052, covering 145 lawmakers from eight political parties, according to official data.

 

The files are held by a joint commission made up of members of the constitution and justice committees in the assembly, Deputy Parliament Speaker Bekir Bozdağ said in a written response to an inquiry.

 

The largest share of the files concerns members of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), with 628 dossiers involving 43 lawmakers. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) follows with 325 files concerning 71 deputies.

 

Other parties account for smaller numbers, including 30 files for nine lawmakers from the İYİ (Good) Party, 11 for nine members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and eight files involving five MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

 

Additional cases include 42 files concerning three lawmakers from the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP), as well as a handful of files involving smaller parties and independent deputies.

 

In total, the dossiers span lawmakers from eight parties and independent ranks. Parliamentary immunity in Türkiye protects lawmakers from prosecution while in office, but it can be lifted through a legislative process, allowing courts to proceed with investigations or trials.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump hails British as friends as king visits amid Iran tensions

Trump hails British as 'friends' as king visits amid Iran tensions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump hails British as 'friends' as king visits amid Iran tensions

    Trump hails British as 'friends' as king visits amid Iran tensions

  2. Miners end protest after deal following ministry talks in Ankara

    Miners end protest after deal following ministry talks in Ankara

  3. Trump claims Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz ‘as soon as possible’

    Trump claims Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz ‘as soon as possible’

  4. Türkiye signs deal with Spain to export Turkish jet trainer Hürjet

    Türkiye signs deal with Spain to export Turkish jet trainer Hürjet

  5. Erdoğan joins 64th anniversary ceremony of top court

    Erdoğan joins 64th anniversary ceremony of top court
Recommended
Miners end protest after deal following ministry talks in Ankara

Miners end protest after deal following ministry talks in Ankara
Erdoğan joins 64th anniversary ceremony of top court

Erdoğan joins 64th anniversary ceremony of top court
CHP to launch new round of rallies on May 4

CHP to launch new round of rallies on May 4
Gov’t steps in on Ankara miners’ hunger strike, urges company pay wages

Gov’t steps in on Ankara miners’ hunger strike, urges company pay wages
Bahçeli blasts EU chiefs Türkiye remarks, citing hypocrisy

Bahçeli blasts EU chief's Türkiye remarks, citing hypocrisy
Interior Ministry reports 17,000 drug operations in first four months of 2026

Interior Ministry reports 17,000 drug operations in first four months of 2026
Fidan to visit Vienna for bilateral, regional talks

Fidan to visit Vienna for bilateral, regional talks
WORLD Trump hails British as friends as king visits amid Iran tensions

Trump hails British as 'friends' as king visits amid Iran tensions

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States has "no closer friends" than the British, as he welcomed King Charles III to the White House on a state visit overshadowed by tensions over the Iran war.

ECONOMY Türkiye signs deal with Spain to export Turkish jet trainer Hürjet

Türkiye signs deal with Spain to export Turkish jet trainer Hürjet

Türkiye signed a historic agreement with Spain to export the Turkish-made national jet trainer Hürjet to the Spanish armed forces.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco on April 27 night, just 24 hours after a 3-0 loss to archrival Galatasaray effectively ended the club's hopes of a first league title in over a decade.
﻿