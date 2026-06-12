Library use on rise in Türkiye: Official data

Library use on rise in Türkiye: Official data

ANKARA
Library use on rise in Türkiye: Official data

The number of books held in libraries in Türkiye increased compared to the previous year in 2025, with a rise also recorded in the number of users of public libraries, according to official data released on June 11.

In 2025, alongside the Presidential National Library and the National Library, a total of 1,302 public libraries, 557 university libraries and 43,466 libraries in formal and non-formal education institutions provided services, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported.

When library holdings are examined, the total number of books reached nearly 118 million, marking an increase compared to the previous year.

The number of registered members in public libraries rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year to 7.1 million, while the number of library users increased by 1.2 percent, reaching 39 million.

In addition, the number of books published in 2025 increased by 10.1 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 80,921.

Türkiye’s libraries are no longer just silent sanctuaries for borrowing books but are evolving into vibrant living spaces that nurture learning, creativity and community spirit. Rising book prices and limited access to periodicals have encouraged readers to turn to libraries, where resources remain free and plentiful.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() NATO weighs options to defend Europe as US plans to cut forces

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