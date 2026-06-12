Plans underway for water sports center near Aizanoi

KÜTAHYA

Authorities have launched work to establish a water sports center in Çavdarhisar district of the western province of Kütahya, home to the ancient city of Aizanoi, known for housing one of Anatolia’s best-preserved temples dedicated to Zeus and often described as the “Second Ephesus.”



The project is planned for Çavdarhisar Dam, located about 4 kilometers from the district center.

Prepared by the Çavdarhisar District Directorate of Youth and Sports and submitted to the governor’s office, the project aims to encourage domestic and international visitors to take part in sporting activities to be organized on the dam reservoir.



Officials said interest in the region has increased in recent years thanks to ongoing development efforts, with particularly strong visitor numbers on weekends. The project seeks to create an alternative tourism destination where visitors can experience the area’s natural attractions alongside its rich historical heritage.



Authorities noted that the water level at Çavdarhisar Dam has reached 80–90 percent following recent rainfall and that official procedures are continuing to launch water sports activities.

The project is expected to begin with canoeing events, while plans for permanent facilities will be developed in later stages.



Officials also said the initiative will extend beyond water sports. A tourism complex featuring Mongolian-style yurts and a caravan park is planned in a national park area near the dam that has been leased by the municipality.



As part of a broader investment program expected to boost regional tourism, authorities also plan to introduce boat tours on the reservoir and develop cycling routes and walking trails around the lake.