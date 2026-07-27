Show explores humanity’s bond with plant life

Show explores humanity’s bond with plant life

LONDON
Show explores humanity’s bond with plant life

Vision Art Platform has opened “Botanicals,” a new group exhibition curated by Gary Sangster at its London gallery, bringing together contemporary artists whose works examine the complex and symbiotic relationship between humanity and plant life.

The exhibition, which opened on July 16, will remain on view through Aug. 14 at the gallery’s space on Mortimer Street.

Featuring works by Ackroyd & Harvey, Benjamin Jones, Rosemary Laing, Wendy McMurdo, Eamon O’Kane and Deirdre O’Mahony, the exhibition approaches plants not simply as aesthetic elements of nature but as vital and constantly evolving forces that have shaped human civilization.

Through photography, painting, drawing and moving image, “Botanicals” encourages visitors to reconsider the intersections of nature, culture, ecology and human intervention.

The exhibition also reflects on how humanity’s relationship with plant life continues to evolve amid rapid scientific, technological and social change.

The title refers to botanicals — substances or extracts derived from plants that are widely used in medicine, skincare, food and beverage production and other industries for their natural fragrances, flavors and therapeutic properties.

Rather than focusing on the scientific discipline of botany, however, the exhibition expands the concept into the realm of contemporary art. According to curator Gary Sangster, the exhibition uses the idea of botanicals as a starting point to explore broader questions about perception, aesthetics and the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world.

Instead of presenting fixed interpretations, the exhibition invites open-ended reflection on plant life and its significance in contemporary society, encouraging dialogue about ecological awareness, visual culture and ways nature continues to shape human experience.

Admission to the exhibition is free. Vision Art Platform is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays and Mondays.

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