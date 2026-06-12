Fidan says Sofia talks reaffirm strong neighborly ties

Fidan says Sofia talks reaffirm strong neighborly ties

SOFIA
Fidan says Sofia talks reaffirm strong neighborly ties

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said his visit to Bulgaria reaffirmed the strength of ties between the two neighbors and their shared will to deepen cooperation.

“Our visit once again showed that the strong bonds established between our nations shape not only today but also our common future,” Fidan said in a statement on X after his visit to Sofia.

Fidan said Türkiye had deep historical, human and cultural ties with Bulgaria, which he described as both a neighbor and an ally.

He said his meetings with President Iliana Iotova, Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova showed that the two countries could further advance cooperation in energy, transport, connectivity and the defense industry.

“We will continue to work together in this direction,” he said.

Fidan thanked Bulgarian officials for their hospitality and for what he called a successful visit.

The minister also said he was pleased to meet members of the Turkish community in Bulgaria, whom he said he had known closely since his time as head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

He said he also met Turkish businesspeople operating in Bulgaria and reviewed their work and contributions.

“We follow with satisfaction and pride the contributions of our kin and businesspeople to Bulgaria’s peace and prosperity,” Fidan said.

Fidan also attended the 2025-2026 graduation ceremony of the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute, describing the meeting with young graduates as a source of hope.

He said Türkiye was determined to further develop ties with Bulgaria on the basis of mutual respect, common interests and good neighborliness.

Talks,

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